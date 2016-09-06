Cosby sexual assault trial set for June 2017

NEW YORK Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial was tentatively scheduled for June 5, 2017, a Pennsylvania judge said at a hearing on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old American entertainer is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004 at his home, one of dozens of similar allegations made by some 60 women stretching back decades.

