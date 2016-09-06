Cosby sexual assault trial set for June 2017

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
NEW YORK Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial was tentatively scheduled for June 5, 2017, a Pennsylvania judge said at a hearing on Tuesday.
The 79-year-old American entertainer is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004 at his home, one of dozens of similar allegations made by some 60 women stretching back decades.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.