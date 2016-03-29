Ex-TV star David Cassidy loses driver's license in Florida: report

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
David Cassidy, the onetime star of "The Partridge Family" 1970s TV series, agreed to give up his driver's license for five years after pleading no contest to charges involving a hit-and-run with another vehicle in Florida, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.
Cassidy, 65, will also spend two years on probation over the September 2015 infraction, the Fort Lauderdale-based newspaper said. He was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license, court records showed.
His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday's court proceeding.
Cassidy has had a series of legal issues, including arrests on drunk driving charges in Florida, New York and California in recent years. His Florida home was auctioned off after a bankruptcy filing last year.
He won fame with the musical TV sitcom with Shirley Jones that ran from 1970 to 1974, his career soaring with hit songs such as "Cherish" and "I Think I Love You." Cassidy appeared in several stage shows after his solo singing career waned and competed on the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show in 2011.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; editing by Grant McCool)
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.