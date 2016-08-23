Demi Lovato sued for copyright infringement

Singer Demi Lovato performs at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Singer and actress Demi Lovato has been accused by American indie rock band Sleigh Bells over copyright infringement.

Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller of the Brooklyn-based band said in a lawsuit filed on Monday in California federal court that "Stars," a bonus track on Lovato's 2015 hit album "Confident," contains significant material taken from their 2010 song "Infinity Guitars."

In documents filed in the U.S. District Court Central District of California, Sleigh Bells says the similarities between the two songs "transcend the realm of coincidence or shared generic material, and inform the very essence of the works."

In a tweet dating back to November 2015, Sleigh Bells (@sleighbells) publicly addressed the former Disney Channel star, now 24, about the issue.

".@ddlovato Demi Lovato flattered you guys sampled Infinity Guitars & Riot Rhythm for "Stars: but we were not contacted," wrote the American musical duo. "Gotta clear those."

At that time, the "Stars" producers Carl Falk and Rami Yacoub said in a statement that was not the case and that Lovato was not involved with the production of the song.

The band is seeking an injunction against further use of Lovato's track and an unspecified amount of damages.

Lovato's representatives did not return requests for comment.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)