Actor Dustin Diamond, accused of stabbing, appears in Wisconsin court

MILWAUKEE Actor Dustin Diamond, who played the nerdy "Screech" on the sitcom "Saved by the Bell," appeared in court on Monday in Wisconsin where he is accused of stabbing a man during a bar fight on Christmas, according to court records.

Diamond, 37, was charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct in the Dec. 25 incident. His fiancée Amanda Schultz, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct, court records showed.

During Monday's court hearing, his attorney Thomas Alberti requested bond be lowered from $10,000 and asked for a jury trial, according to online court records.

Alberti could not be reached for comment. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Diamond posted the $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint, a fight began when Schultz pushed a woman who was harassing her and Diamond on Christmas night at the Grand Avenue Saloon in Port Washington, Wisconsin, north of Milwaukee.

After the woman punched Schultz in the nose, a man confronted Diamond, and the actor stabbed him under his right armpit with a switchblade, the complaint said.

The man was treated for a wound that was not life- threatening, according to Port Washington police.

Celebrity website TMZ showed video of a man it identified as Diamond standing next to a table soccer board while someone in the bar exclaims that he has a knife.

Diamond, who lives in Port Washington, played socially awkward but brainy student Samuel "Screech" Powers, memorable for his dark and wiry hair, as a cast member in the sitcom "Saved by the Bell," which ran from 1989 to 1993 and was popular with children and teenagers.

Since then, he has had a number of smaller television roles and has made appearances on reality programs and game shows.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Victoria Cavaliere)