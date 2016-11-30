Actress Evan Rachel Wood on Twitter: 'I have been raped'

NEW YORK "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood said on Tuesday she was taking a break from social media, a day after revealing on Twitter that she had been sexually abused twice.

In a Rolling Stone interview published this month, the star discussed her suicide attempt at age 22 and being subjected to "physical, psychological, sexual" abuse.

Wood, 29, tweeted late on Monday she could not stay silent any longer "given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism." However, she also said she had been hesitant to share her story in the past because she did not want to be accused of doing it for attention.

"I had the urge to not make it a sob story, to not make it about me," she wrote using her verified Twitter handle (@evanrachelwood).

In the post, which was shared more than one thousand times, Wood said she had been "raped by a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar".

She said that the attacks happened "many, many years ago" but did not provide an exact date.

"I am still standing. I am alive. I am happy. I am strong. But I am still not OK," Wood wrote. "I think it's important for people to know that, for survivors to know that, and that the pressure to just get over it already, should be lifted."

Wood is known for her roles in "Thirteen", "The Ides of March" and "The Wrestler", as well as HBO series "Westworld" and "Mildred Pierce".

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)