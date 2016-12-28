Factbox: Celebrities pay tribute to Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, died on Tuesday aged 60, her family said.

Celebrities and fellow actors flooded social media with expressions of shock and condolences.

Following are some notable reactions to her death:

STAR WARS CREATOR GEORGE LUCAS

"Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved."

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. ... She will be missed by all."

STAR WARS ACTOR HARRISON FORD

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

STAR WARS ACTOR MARK HAMILL

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away."

STAR TREK ACTOR WILLIAM SHATNER (@williamshatner)

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

STAR WARS ACTOR BILLY DEE WILLIAMS (@realbdw)

"I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

ACTOR FOREST WHITAKER (@ForestWhitaker)

"Very saddened to see another beautiful light leaving us too soon. RIP #CarrieFisher. May you continue to be held in Gods warm embrace."

ACTOR WHOOPI GOLDBERG (@WhoopiGoldberg)

"Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."

SINGER AND ACTOR BETTE MIDLER (@BetteMidler)

"Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world."

ACTOR STEPHEN FRY (@stephenfry)

"She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carriefisher"

TV HOST RYAN SEACREST (@RyanSeacrest)

"Thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family."

TV HOST ELLEN DEGENERES (@TheEllenShow)

"@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone."

ACTOR & COMEDIAN SETH MACFARLANE (@SethMacFarlane)

"Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely."

ACTOR & WRITER TINA FEY

"Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."

ACTOR ELIZABETH BANKS

"#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did."

ACTOR MARGARET CHO (@margaretcho)

"We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher"

ACTOR ALBERT BROOKS (‏@AlbertBrooks)

"R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever."

ACTOR STEVE MARTIN (‏@SteveMartinToGo)

"When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well."

THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS & SCIENCES (@TheAcademy)

"Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed."

ACTOR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

"Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. #rip"

DISNEY CHAIRMAN & CEO BOB IGER

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

(Compiled by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)