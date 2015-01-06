Francesca Hilton, daughter of Zsa Zsa Gabor, dies aged 67

LOS ANGELES Francesca Hilton, daughter of actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, died after suffering an apparent stroke, her publicist said on Tuesday. She was 67.

Hilton was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles hospital late Monday after her fiance and paramedics were unable to revive her, publicist Edward Lozzi said in a statement.

He said Hilton had been under "extreme pressure" entangled in a legal battle with her stepfather, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, over the care and finances of her 97-year-old invalid mother.

Hilton was Gabor's only daughter from her nine marriages, and at one time dated actor Peter Sellers. She also at times worked as a photographer, actress and a publicist to artists, Lozzi said.

