New Prince music released a year after musician's death
A set of previously unreleased tracks by Prince are going on sale to mark the one-year anniversary of the musician's death.
LOS ANGELES Actor James Garner, best known for his prime-time television roles as the wisecracking frontier gambler on "Maverick" and as an ex-con turned private eye on "The Rockford Files," has died at age 86, the celebrity news website TMZ reported on Sunday.
Garner, who built a six-decade career playing ruggedly charming, good-natured anti-heroes and received the highest honor of the Screen Actors Guild in 2004, was found dead on Saturday evening by ambulance personnel sent to his Los Angeles home, TMZ said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
There was no immediate word on the cause or circumstances of his death, TMZ reported.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Alison Williams)
HONG KONG Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei said on Wednesday global banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc refused to open a personal bank account for him in Hong Kong for what he assumed were political reasons, a conjecture the bank dismissed.
LONDON Prince William has warned British men that keeping a "stiff upper lip" by bottling up emotions was detrimental to mental health, stepping up an awareness campaign that includes a video chat with Lady Gaga.