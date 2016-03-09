'Fifth Beatle' George Martin dies aged 90

George Martin also known as 'The Fifth Beatle,' was the studio force behind many of the Fab Four's memorable songs like 'Yesterday,' 'Eleanor Rigby' and 'A Day in the Life.'

British music producer George Martin poses with the Grammy Award he won for Best Surround Sound Album and Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media for The Beatles 'Love' at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, in this February 10, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

George Martin, the former Beatles producer speaks on board HMS Illustrious aircraft carrier on the River Thames in London, in this file photograph dated May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville/files

Former Beatles producer Sir George Martin visits a sculpture of John Lennon in a Havana park named after the musician, October 30, 2002.

George Martin (l), then-producer of the new Beatles album 'Anthology', points to a reporter following a press conference about the new release in this November 20, 1995 file photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

Sir George Martin conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with a program of music by the Beatles June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood. Martin, record producer for the Beatles, featured over twenty of the Beatles legendary songs during the opening night concert.

A tribute to music producer George Martin is seen outside the Abbey Road recording studios in London, Britain March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A well-wisher writes a tribute to music producer George Martin outside the Abbey Road recording studios in London, Britain March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Graffiti is seen on railings outside the Abbey Road recording studios in London, Britain March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A floral tribute in memory of music producer George Martin is left outside the Cavern Club in Liverpool, Britain March 9 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tourists walk on a zebra crossing to recreate the Abbey Road album cover by The Beatles, outside the Abbey Road recording studios in London, Britain March 9, 2016. George Martin, known as 'the fifth Beatle' for his work in shaping the band that became one of the world's most influential music forces, has died at the age of 90. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LOS ANGELES/LONDON George Martin, known as "the fifth Beatle" for his work in shaping the band that became one of the world's most influential music forces, has died at the age of 90.

He was considered the most successful music producer ever, cited in the Guinness Book of Records for having more than 50 No. 1 hit records over five decades in the United States and Britain alone.

He helped score, arrange, and produce many of the band's biggest hits, including "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," "A Day in the Life", “Yesterday”, "Eleanor Rigby" and "Love Me Do".

"I’m so sad to hear the news of the passing of dear George Martin," Beatle Paul McCartney said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If anyone earned the title of the fifth Beatle it was George."

A statement from Martin's family confirmed he had died peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Ringo Starr, the Beatles' drummer, had announced his death on Twitter: "God bless George Martin peace and love to Judy and his family... George will be missed."

Starr followed the message by posting a black and white photo of the Fab Four with Martin, saying "Thank you for all your love and kindness George."

Martin served as producer, collaborator and mentor to Beatles John Lennon, George Harrison, McCartney and Starr.

Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980. Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

Tributes from the music world poured in on Twitter. "RIP to my musical brother George Martin. We were friends since 1964, & I am so thankful 4 that gift," said American music producer Quincy Jones.

Lenny Kravitz said: "The legends are really going home!" Boy George said: "George Martin. Gentleman and legend", while Mark Ronson said Martin was "the greatest British record producer of all time."

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron said on Twitter: "George Martin was a giant of music - working with the Fab Four to create the world's most enduring pop music."

"YESTERDAY"

During his seven-decade career in the music industry, Martin produced almost all of the Beatles' recordings and also worked with Gerry & the Pacemakers, Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black, Jeff Beck, America, Cheap Trick and other acts.

Martin started work at Abbey Road Studios in 1950 producing records for EMI's Parlophone label.

He was noted for his comedy recordings with the likes of Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan and Beyond the Fringe and got his first Number 1 with The Temperance Seven in 1961. He signed The Beatles in 1962

The young band members were rough around the edges, but Martin saw their commercial promise and with them helped revolutionize the art of popular music recording.

His 1979 autobiography, "All You Need Is Ears", chronicles his discovery of the Beatles and their creative process.

Martin was knighted in 1996. In 2006, working with his son, Giles Martin, he helped develop the Beatles-inspired Cirque du Soleil show "Love" in Las Vegas, which went on to reap his two most recent Grammys.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles and James Davey in London, Editing by Ralph Boulton)