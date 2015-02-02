CBS sportscaster Anthony pleads not guilty to prostitution charge

WASHINGTON Suspended CBS Sports basketball analyst Greg Anthony pleaded not guilty to soliciting prostitution on Monday in a Washington court.

Anthony, 47, a former National Basketball Association player, was arrested in a Washington hotel room on Jan. 16 after making an agreement for sexual favors, according to police.

Anthony appeared in District of Columbia Superior Court on Monday, remaining silent while his attorney, Danny Onorato, entered his plea of not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual solicitation.

According to charging documents, Anthony responded to an advertisement posted by investigators in the escort section of Backpage.com. He allegedly arranged to meet an undercover officer at a hotel and agreed to pay $80 for sex.

If convicted, Anthony faces up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

CBS suspended him after the arrest. Anthony has apologized to his wife, family and colleagues, saying he made a mistake. He was wearing a gold wedding band at the court on Monday.

Anthony played 11 seasons in the NBA before joining CBS in 2008 as lead studio analyst for the network's college basketball coverage, according to his network biography.

He played on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas team that won the national college championship in 1990. The New York Knicks drafted Anthony, a guard, in 1991 and he played for six NBA teams.

Anthony had been in Washington to announce the Michigan State-Maryland basketball game in College Park, Maryland. A status hearing is set for Feb. 11.

(Reporting by Lacey Johnson; Editing by Ian Simpson and Mohammad Zargham)