Brazil's Gisele holds top spot in Forbes model list; Jenner jumps

MMVA host model Gigi Hadid arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power

Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Julieta' in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Mal de pierres' (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, in this file photo dated May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen remained the highest-paid female model in the world with annual income of $30.5 million, while Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner more than doubled her earnings, according to Forbes' 2016 list on Tuesday.

Jenner, 20-year-old member of reality TV's Kardashian family, tied for third, up from 16th the prior year, and she was the biggest gainer on the 2016 list. Her salary increased from $4 million in 2015 to $10 million in 2016 in part due to partnerships with Estee Lauder and Calvin Klein, Forbes said.

Illinois native Karlie Kloss, 24, was also ranked third and doubled her income to $10 million. The magazine said Kloss had more campaigns than any other model on the list.

Bundchen, 35, has made more money than any other model since 2002 and continues to collect top dollar from endorsement deals with Chanel, Carolina Herrera and Pantene.

Coming in second with $10.5 million was fellow Brazilian Adriana Lima. The longtime Victoria's Secret model works with Maybelline and IWC watches.

The highest-ranked of six newcomers on the list was Gigi Hadid at fifth. Hadid has more than 22 million fans on Instagram, and Forbes said brands like Maybelline and Tommy Hilfiger are eager to reach her audience.

The 20 models earned a combined $150 million between June 1, 2015 and June 1, 2016. The results included income from cosmetics, fragrance and other contracts and were based on interviews with managers, agents and brand executives.

