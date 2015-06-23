Former 'Star Wars' child actor arrested after high-speed chase

LOS ANGELES The former child actor who played a young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace," was arrested in South Carolina after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Jake Lloyd, now known as Jake Broadbent, was charged last week with resisting arrest and failing to stop for a police car's blue flashing light, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday.

The sheriff's office spokesman, Sgt. Kyle Strickland, said the former actor had legally changed his last name to Broadbent from Lloyd.

Broadbent, 26, is being held on a $10,700 bail at the Colleton County Detention Center, about an hour away from Charleston.

The chase occurred after officers attempted to pull over Broadbent but he instead sped up and started passing cars and "driving in a reckless manner ... and endangering the safety of the motoring public," according to the statement.

He drove his car off the road, through a fence and into a wooded area where he came to a stop after crashing into some small trees, police said.

In addition to "The Phantom Menace," the actor starred in 1996's "Jingle All the Way," opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger. His last role, according to movie database IMDB.com, was in 2005's "Madison."

