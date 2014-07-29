版本:
'Die Hard,' 'Flower Drum Song' actor James Shigeta dies aged 81

LOS ANGELES Actor James Shigeta, best known for his roles in "Die Hard," and "Flower Drum Song," has died, a representative for the actor said on Tuesday. He was 81.

Shigeta, who was born in Hawaii and has Japanese ancestry according film database IMDB, died peacefully in his sleep in Los Angeles on Monday, his agent Jeffrey Leavitt said.

The actor rose to prominence in the 1960s with a series of film and television roles, and won a Golden Globe for most promising male newcomer. He played the leads in 1961's musical film "Flower Drum Song" and "Bridge to the Sun," and a vice admiral in 1976's World War II film "Midway."

In 1988, the actor was a key supporting cast member in "Die Hard" alongside Bruce Willis.

The actor is survived by three brothers and one sister, Leavitt said.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)
