Janet Jackson shows off baby bump at 50

Artist Janet Jackson (C) and her husband Wissam Al Mana (L) attend the Hermes Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File photo

U.S. singer Janet Jackson (R) and her then boyfriend Wissam Al Mana pose for photographers as they arrive to attend the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

Singer Janet Jackson on Wednesday showed off her baby bump, confirming that she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 50.

People magazine carried an exclusive photo of a smiling Jackson with her hand on her abdomen. "We thank God for our blessing," the singer told the celebrity outlet. She gave no further details

Jackson in April called off her "Unbreakable" world tour in a cryptic video selfie in which she said she was planning her family and had to rest up.

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, married her third husband, Qatari businessman Wissam al Mana, in 2012.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alistair Bell)