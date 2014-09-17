Biography of late comedian Joan Rivers to be published in 2016

U.S. artist Joan Rivers poses for photographers as she presents ''Comedy Roast with Joan Rivers'' at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NEW YORK A biography of legendary comedian , who died earlier this month, will be published in 2016, publisher Little, Brown and Company said on Wednesday.

"Joan Rivers: A Life" will be penned by Vanity Fair and New York Times journalist Leslie Bennetts and will also be available as an audio and e-book.

"Joan Rivers was more than a comedian - she was an icon and a role model to millions," Judy Clain, editor-in-chief of the publishing house, said in a statement.

Bennetts described Rivers' life as a roller-coaster ride with its share of highs and lows that is "both wildly entertaining and deeply moving."

Rivers, 81, died on Sept. 4 at a New York hospital after she stopped breathing a week earlier during an outpatient throat procedure at a Manhattan clinic.

The cause of her death is still unknown, pending further tests. The State Health Department is also investigating Yorkville Endoscopy, the clinic where Rivers was treated.

Rivers, a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy, was known for her quick wit, cosmetic surgeries and classic put-downs. She had a long career as a stand-up comedian, author, talk show host and reality TV star.

