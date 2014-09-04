No topic off limits for Joan Rivers' comedy

Ballet great Baryshnikov granted Latvian citizenship
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
When Joan Rivers wanted to make a joke, no topic was off limits. Not pompous celebrities, not her husband's suicide, not the Holocaust and certainly not herself.
The following are some of her lines from her act and interviews:
* "I don't exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over, he would have put diamonds on the floor."
* "I started thinking about jokes while I was walking uptown on 9/11."
* "Comedy is an angry white man's game. Even if you're Chris Rock or Joan Rivers, you're really an angry white man."
* "All my mother told me about sex was that the man goes on top and the woman on the bottom. For three years, my husband and I slept in bunk beds."
* "I’ve had so much plastic surgery, when I die they will donate my body to Tupperware."
* "There is not one female comic who was beautiful as a little girl."
* "My husband killed himself. And it was my fault. We were making love and I took the bag off my head."
* "Looking 50 is great - if you're 60."
* "My parents just didn't like me. 'Til I was 9, my mother was trying to get an abortion."
* "Katie Holmes is not a very good actress. Did you see her try and play John F. Kennedy's wife? She was so bad he shot himself in it."
* "I enjoy life when things are happening. I don't care if it's good things or bad things. That means you're alive."
* "Look, nobody is 100 percent happy. I’m 93 percent happy, which means that I am very lucky. I think anyone who gets to even 60 percent should be glad."
* "I knew I was an unwanted baby when I saw that my bath toys were a toaster and a radio."
* "I succeeded by saying what everyone else is thinking."
LOS ANGELES Real estate scion Robert Durst, whose ties to three slayings were portrayed in HBO series "The Jinx," had his close friend Susan Berman make a phone call pretending to be his missing wife, a former acquaintance of Berman testified on Wednesday.
BOSTON A lawyer for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his prison cell last week.