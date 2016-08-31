Joe Sutter, father of the 747, passes away at 95

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
Joe Sutter, known for leading Boeing Co's engineering team for the iconic 747 jumbo jet in the mid-1960s, died on Tuesday at the age of 95.
In addition to the 747, Sutter worked on projects including the 737 and 707 aircraft models, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive officer Ray Conner said in a message to employees.
Sutter and his team became known as "the Incredibles," for producing the world's largest airplane within 29 months from the time of conception.
Sutter served the company as a consultant after his retirement from the company in 1986.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.