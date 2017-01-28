Actor John Hurt, star of 'The Elephant Man', dies aged 77

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, at Buckingham Palace in London November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Only Lovers Left Alive' in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present 'Owning Mahowny' at the 53rd Berlinale international film festival in Berlin February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film 'Only Lovers Left Alive' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

FILE PHOTO: Actor John Hurt holds the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

FILE PHOTO: Actor John Hurt arrives for the European premiere of the film 'The Imitation Game' at the BFI opening night gala at Leicester Square in London October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

FILE PHOTO: British actor John Hurt stands with his wife Anwen as he poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool/File photo

FILE PHOTO: British actor John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool/File photo

FILE PHOTO: Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 Actor John Hurt in the royal box on centre court before the womens singles final REUTERS/Adam Davy/Pool/File photo

FILE PHOTO: British actor John Hurt laughs as he holds his CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire), presented to him by Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London December 9, 2004. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool/File photo

FILE PHOTO: British actor John Hurt arrives at the U.K. premiere of 'Shooting Dogs' in London March 30, 2006. The film goes on general release in U.K. on Friday. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/File photo

FILE PHOTO: British actor John Hurt holds the Gold Giraldillo Award as a tribute to his career during the Sevilla European film festival in the Andalusian capital of Seville November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/File photo

LONDON Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Saturday. He was 77.

Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

His death was confirmed to Reuters via email by Charles McDonald, a British-based representative for the actor's Los Angeles talent manager, John Crosby. The BBC, citing the actor's agent, also reported that Hurt had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately available.

Hurt said at the time of his cancer diagnosis that he intended to continue working. He most recently starred in the Sundance TV crime series "The Last Panthers" and in the Oscar-nominated film "Jackie", playing a priest who consoled the newly widowed wife of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Hurt, a native of Derbyshire in England, garnered his first Academy Award nomination for his supporting role as Max, an inmate and heroin addict who befriends the imprisoned drug smuggler Billy inside a Turkish jail in the gripping 1978 drama "Midnight Express".

He earned greater acclaim, and an Oscar nomination as best lead actor, for his portrayal of John Merrick, a grossly disfigured Victorian-era man struggling to project his humanity while enduring the indignities of life as a side-show freak in "The Elephant Man". With his face obscured behind the character's deformity, Hurt's performance rested largely on the expression of the actor's signature raspy voice.

Those two roles won him Britain's top film award, the BAFTA. He was bestowed an honorary BAFTA in 2012 for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

Hurt also played a key role in the original 1979 sci-fi thriller "Alien". His character, Kane, became the first member of a space merchant vessel crew to fall victim to a fearsome life form, encountered on a distant moon, when a deadly parasitic creature burst from his chest.

It was one of the more memorable of numerous roles during his prolific career that ended with his character's death - 40 in all, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His considerable body of on-screen portraits of mortality, from "The Wild and the Willing" in 1962 to "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in 2011, were documented in a 4-1/2-minute YouTube compilation of clips titled "The Many Deaths of John Hurt".

Other notable credits included supporting parts as a village doctor in Greece whose daughter falls in love with an Italian military officer during World War Two in the 2001 film "Captain Corelli's Mandolin", and as the eccentric wand-maker Mr. Ollivander in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise.

On television, he guest starred as the War Doctor, an incarnation of the lead protagonist in the long-running BBC science fiction series "Doctor Who", for three episodes celebrating the show's 50th anniversary in 2013.

(Reporting by Thomas Newey in LONDON; Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in LOS ANGELES; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Tait)