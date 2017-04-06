Judge sets 2018 trial date for rap mogul Suge Knight

Defendant Marion ''Suge'' Knight attends a hearing with attorney Thomas Mesereau in his murder case in Los Angeles, California in this July 7, 2015, file photo. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/Files

LOS ANGELES Jailed rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in Jan. 8, 2018 on murder charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run at a Los Angeles area burger stand more than two years ago.

A judge set the trial date for Knight, the co-founder of influential hip hop label Death Row Records, during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Knight, 51, was ordered to return to court on May 18 for pre-trial proceedings, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The rap producer is accused of running down two men with his Ford F-150 pick-up truck outside Tam's Burgers in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton on Jan. 29, 2015, an incident captured on videotape by the restaurant's surveillance cameras.

Terry Carter, 55, was struck and killed by the truck. Cle "Bone" Sloan survived his injuries.

Knight is charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of felony hit-and-run in the incident and could face 25 years to life in prison.

