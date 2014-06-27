Actor Shia LaBeouf charged with disorderly conduct, harassment

NEW YORK Actor Shia LaBeouf, who starred in the "Transformer" movies and with Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was arraigned on Friday on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a Broadway theater.

LaBeouf, 28, did not enter a plea on five charges in the tiny, packed courtroom at Manhattan's Midtown Community Court. He was arrested on Thursday evening inside New York's Studio 54, where police said he disturbed a performance of the musical "Cabaret," used obscene language and became belligerent when security guards asked him to leave.

He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of trespass, one count of criminal trespass and harassment in the second degree.

The hearing was adjourned until July 24 and LaBeouf was released on his own recognizance. All of the charges are misdemeanors or violations so the actor would face minimal or no jail time if convicted.

As a disheveled-looking LaBeouf left the court alone wearing a bright blue T-shirt, ripped on one shoulder, and baggy pants, he made no comment to the mob of waiting photographers and reporters and walked briskly down the street.

The actor's arrest is the latest bizarre behavior from the former Disney star. Earlier this year he walked out of a press conference and attended a red carpet premiere at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival to promote the movie "Nymphomaniac Volume 1" wearing a brown paper bad saying "I Am Not Famous Anymore."

In February he also set up an unusual art installation in a Los Angeles called #IAMSORRY in which visitors were asked to select a small item from a group of objects on a table and then escorted into a room where a silent LaBeouf sat wearing the a similar brown bag on his head.

He also apologized via Twitter to a graphic novelist whose work he was accused of plagiarizing in his short film "Howard Cantour.com."

LaBeouf, who was born and raised in California, starred in the popular Disney Channel series Even Stevens in the late 1990s and won an a Daytime Emmy for his role.

The actor also starred opposite Michael Douglas in 2010's "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" and as a Depression-era bootlegger in the 2012 film "Lawless."

