Actress Lindsay Lohan's community service questioned in court

LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday gave a prosecutor more time to investigate whether actress Lindsay Lohan failed to complete her community service requirements in a reckless driving case.

Santa Monica city prosecutor Terry White will present his findings in court on Feb. 18 after disputing Lohan's claim that she completed her sentence while living in London, Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, said.

The 28-year-old "Mean Girls" star was ordered to complete 30 days of community service in addition to rehabilitation and therapy as part of a 2013 plea deal after she crashed her Porsche into dump truck near Los Angeles en route to the set of TV movie "Liz & Dick" and later lied to police.

The former child star known more for her legal troubles than big-screen roles has been living in London where Holley says she has completed her community service.

White alleges Lohan, who was not at the hearing, received credit for a "meet-and-greet" with fans as well as letting two young people shadow her while at work, according to City News Service.

Lohan has been arrested in the past for drunk driving and theft before the 2012 car crash. She has been on probation since 2007 and gone to rehab six times.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)