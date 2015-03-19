Liza Minnelli back in rehab for substance abuse

LOS ANGELES Singer and actress Liza Minnelli has returned to rehab for treatment of substance abuse, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over the years and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has done so," Scott Gorenstein said in a statement.

"She is currently making excellent progress at an undisclosed facility," he added, while declining to provide further details.

Best known for her Oscar-winning role as Sally Bowles in the 1972 musical film "Cabaret," the 69-year old Minnelli has performed in recent years on television shows and in musical acts.

The daughter of director Vincente Minnelli and Hollywood legend Judy Garland, Minnelli is one of a handful of stars to have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio)