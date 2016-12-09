Mother of One Direction singer Tomlinson dies from cancer

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
LONDON One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson's mother has died from an aggressive form of leukemia, her family said on Friday.
Johannah Deakin, 43, who worked as a midwife and had seven children, died on Wednesday in hospital in Sheffield, where she had been since May after being diagnosed with the cancer.
Tomlinson, Deakin's oldest child, is scheduled to perform at the final of British television singing contest "The X Factor" at the weekend, British media reported.
The show's creator Simon Cowell, who brought together the boy band during an earlier series in 2010, said on Twitter:
"Heartbroken for you @Louis_Tomlinson. Your mum Jay was an incredible person."
Deakin's last Instagram post five weeks ago was a picture of Tomlinson, who she described as "my perfect boy".
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Alexander Smith)
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.