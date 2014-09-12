版本:
中国
2014年 9月 13日 星期六 05:12 BJT

Rose Garden singer Lynn Anderson arrested on DUI

Country music singer Lynn Anderson, escorted by United States Marines, arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lynn Anderson is pictured in this undated booking photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. REUTERS/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Handout
NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE One-time country superstar Lynn Anderson, best known for her 1970 country-pop crossover hit "Rose Garden," was arrested early on Friday on a drunk-driving charge after she was involved in an accident in Nashville, the police said.

According to the police report, 66-year-old Anderson "admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and prescription medication" prior to the accident, which took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Anderson had a string of top-10 hits in the 1970s and 1980s, and won a Grammy and multiple country music awards.

The singer was released on $5,000 bond after being booked into the Metro Jail early on Friday morning.

(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)
