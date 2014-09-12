Rose Garden singer Lynn Anderson arrested on DUI

Lynn Anderson is pictured in this undated booking photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. REUTERS/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/Handout

Country music singer Lynn Anderson, escorted by United States Marines, arrives at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

NASHVILLE One-time country superstar Lynn Anderson, best known for her 1970 country-pop crossover hit "Rose Garden," was arrested early on Friday on a drunk-driving charge after she was involved in an accident in Nashville, the police said.

According to the police report, 66-year-old Anderson "admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and prescription medication" prior to the accident, which took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Anderson had a string of top-10 hits in the 1970s and 1980s, and won a Grammy and multiple country music awards.

The singer was released on $5,000 bond after being booked into the Metro Jail early on Friday morning.

(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)