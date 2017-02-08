Madonna introduces newly adopted twin girls from Malawi

Madonna poses on the red carpet a the Billboard Magazine's 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in New York, U.S., December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LOS ANGELES Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was "overjoyed" to bring them into her family.

The singer, 58, was granted permission by Malawi's High Court this week to adopt the twin girls.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself walking along a rural path with the girls, who were wearing identical blue and white dresses and one wearing a hat.

"I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time," the singer said in her post.

No details were given on the twins' names, age and background.

Madonna adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. She has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

The singer previously denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi last month, at the time saying her trip was for her charity work.

She established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programs, particularly for girls.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)