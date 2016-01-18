'American Pie' singer Don McLean arrested for domestic violence

Art imitates life? Kim Kardashian films cameo for jewel heist movie
NEW YORK Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper "Ocean's Eight."
Singer-songwriter Don McLean, best known for his 1971 hit "American Pie," was arrested in Maine on Monday and charged with domestic violence, a jail spokesman said.
McLean, 70, was arrested in Camden, on the Maine coast, and booked into the Knox County Jail at about 3:30 a.m. He was released about an hour later after posting $10,000 bail, Corporal Bradley Woll said.
Woll said McLean was charged with domestic violence, a Class D misdemeanor. He had no details on what led to the arrest.
"It's not every day that we get a celebrity, that's for sure," Woll said.
McLean and his wife Patrisha, a photographer, live in Camden. McLean is scheduled to tour Australia in March.
His eight-minute hit "American Pie" was released in 1971 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Its six verses reflect U.S. social upheavals in the 1960s and early 1970s.
"American Pie" was named a Song of the Century by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. McLean's original working manuscript was auctioned for $1.2 million last year.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HONG KONG Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.
NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.