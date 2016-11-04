Singer Michael Buble says 3-year-old son has cancer

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
NEW YORK Canadian singer Michael Buble said on Friday that his 3-year-old son has cancer, and that he is putting his career on hold.
"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," Buble and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana Lopilato wrote on his Facebook page.
"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," the couple said.
Buble did not say what kind of cancer his son is suffering from, but said he hoped the family "will win this battle."
Noah is the first child of the couple who married in 2011. Their second son was born in January.
Buble, 41, has carved an international career and won four Grammy awards with easy listening pop songs like his 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet?"
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.