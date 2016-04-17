Tracy Morgan performs for medical staff who treated him: People

Comedian Tracy Morgan smiles as he speaks to a reporter as he arrives for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring Eddie Murphy at the Kennedy Center in Washington in this October 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan performed a show near the site of a New Jersey car crash two years ago in which he was nearly killed for an audience that included medical staff who treated him, People magazine said on Sunday.

The Saturday performance at the State Theater in New Brunswick was attended by doctors, first responders and nurses who took care of Morgan at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital after his accident in June 2014.

"These people are heroes and I love them all from the bottom of my heart," he told People. "To be standing on stage with the people that saved my life in the audience was an overwhelming experience."

"I will never fully be able to thank the doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone else that got me back on that stage enough," added Morgan, 47, who donated proceeds from the sold-out show to the hospital.

After the show, Morgan invited the hospital employees in attendance to come to his dressing room for pictures and hugs, People reported.

The former "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" cast member suffered a serious brain injury and broken bones in the 2014 collision that killed a fellow comedian. Their minibus limousine was in a crash with a truck.

