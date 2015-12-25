Bristol Palin gives birth to her second child

Bristol Palin, a daughter of 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has given birth to a second child out of wedlock.
Palin, 25, who has been an advocate of sexual abstinence before marriage, tweeted on Thursday that she had given birth to a girl, Sailor Grace. "My Heart Just Doubled," she wrote.
The father was not named. Palin announced she was pregnant in June, a few weeks after her engagement to Medal of Honor winner Dakota Meyer was called off.
Her first pregnancy as a teenager gained widespread attention in 2008 when it was disclosed during her mother's campaign as the running mate of Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain.
Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor, tweeted that the baby was born late on Wednesday. "Oh, perfect love! The best gift ever!" she wrote.
