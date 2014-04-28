Singer Paul Simon and wife arrested after domestic dispute

NEW YORK Grammy Award-winning singer Paul Simon and his wife, singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, have been arrested in Connecticut on domestic violence charges, local police said on Monday.

New Canaan police officers responded to a family dispute around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, and both Simon and his wife were charged with disorderly conduct, the police department said in a news release. The two were released on a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday.

New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski told reporters that the incident resulted in some minor injuries, but both Simon and Brickell were cooperative when police arrived.

"They're well known to the community, they're very nice people," Krolikowski told a news conference. "It's unfortunate that this occurred, but we were obligated to make an arrest."

Asked whether either singer could expect jail time as a result of the incident, Krolikowski said he'd "be very surprised" if that happened.

Simon, 72, was given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 for his work as part of the duo Simon and Garfunkel, and is a member of The Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to his website.

Brickell is best known for her 1988 hit song "What I Am," which was released by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. She won a Grammy this year with comedian Steve Martin for their bluegrass song "Love Has Come for You." Brickell and Simon were married in 1992 and have three children together.

A man who answered the phone at a New Canaan residence listed as Simon’s in property records said that neither Simon nor Brickell were available and would not comment on any charges. The man declined to identify himself.

Agents for both Simon and Brickell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner and Chris Francescani in New York, additional reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles,; Editing by Scott Malone, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)