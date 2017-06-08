Phil Collins postpones London concerts after gashing head

FILE PHOTO: Entertainer Phil Collins performs during the opening ceremony of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Aug 29, 2016; New York, USA; . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

LONDON British pop singer Phil Collins has canceled two London concerts due to take place this week after gashing his head in a fall at his hotel, his concert promoter said.

Collins, 66, slipped while going to the toilet on Wednesday night and hit his head on a chair, according to the promoter, Live Nation.

It said a "severe gash" close to his eye had been stitched, and that he was recovering well but would be kept in hospital under observation for 24 hours.

"Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return," the statement said.

Two concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall, announced last October and due to take place on Thursday and Friday, have been rescheduled for Nov. 26 and 27.

Collins' European tour will resume with a concert in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday, the organizers said.

Collins became the drummer for the rock band Genesis in the 1970s before starting a solo career that peaked in the 1980s with hits such as "In the Air Tonight".

(Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)