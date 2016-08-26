Home, studio of late U.S. rocker Prince to be opened to public

Singer Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the 'American Idol' television show finale at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in this May 24, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Files

U.S. music superstar Prince fan, Mona Shelton, 42, of Bloomington, Minnesota, and an unidentified employee (L) of Prince's estate Paisley Park place flowers on a fence in Chanhassen, Minnesota, U.S. April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig/File Photo

A sheriff's car leaves Paisley Park, U.S. music superstar Prince's estate, in Chanhassen, Minnesota, U.S. April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig/File photo

Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis estate and studio of late rock musician Prince, will be opened for public tours starting on Oct. 6, the administrator of the singer's estate said.

Prince, 57, collapsed and died at the 65,000-square-foot (6,040-square-meter) estate in April after an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

“Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," Tyka Nelson, his sister, said in a statement on Wednesday from Bremer Trust, which is administering his unresolved multi-million-dollar estate.

“Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince’s world for

the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place.”

An application for development review and a business plan have been submitted to Chanhassen officials, the statement said.

Guided tours will include the main floor of Paisley Park,

including recording and mixing studios. Visitors also will be able to see video editing suites, rehearsal rooms, the private NPG Music Club, a soundstage and concert hall, and items from Prince's personal archives.

Tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Friday for tours starting Oct. 6. Information on tickets and tours is available at OfficialPaisleyPark.com.

Media reports on Monday said that pills containing fentanyl were seized from Prince's home after his death but they were mislabeled hydrocodone.

Prince's hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry."

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)