Keanu Reeves hopes for third 'Bill & Ted' film, says script in works

LOS ANGELES Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is hopeful a third "Bill & Ted" film can be made, saying the script for a reboot of the popular comedy fantasy adventure was still being worked on.

The "Matrix" actor starred alongside Alex Winter in the 1989 "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" about two bumbling teenagers who travel through time. "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" was released two years later.

Both have long spoken about a third film being made, but there has been little concrete news of progress on the project.

"We're still trying to make that thing. They're still working on the script," Reeves said on Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of thriller "Knock Knock".

"There's some new ideas, over the years it's been getting better and better and hopefully one day we can make that film."

In "Knock Knock" Reeves plays a husband and father who is alone at home for the weekend. A call for help from two stranded women soon turns into something more sinister.

