Robin Williams found by assistant hanged to death at California home: sheriff's official

Actor Robin Williams poses as he arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

SAN RAFAEL Calif. Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams was found by a personal assistant hanged to death at his house in Northern California, and the preliminary finding is that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, a local sheriff's official said on Tuesday.

Williams, 63, who was found dead at his home near Tiburon, California, had recently sought treatment for depression, said Marin County Lieutenant and Deputy Coroner Keith Boyd. His body was discovered on Monday in a partly seated position slightly off the ground, suspended from a belt wedged between a door and a door frame, Boyd said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)