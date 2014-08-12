版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2014年 8月 13日 星期三 02:34 BJT

Robin Williams found by assistant hanged to death at California home: sheriff's official

SAN RAFAEL Calif. Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams was found by a personal assistant hanged to death at his house in Northern California, and the preliminary finding is that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, a local sheriff's official said on Tuesday.

Williams, 63, who was found dead at his home near Tiburon, California, had recently sought treatment for depression, said Marin County Lieutenant and Deputy Coroner Keith Boyd. His body was discovered on Monday in a partly seated position slightly off the ground, suspended from a belt wedged between a door and a door frame, Boyd said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐