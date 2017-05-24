版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:35 BJT

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has surgery for lung lesion

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has undergone surgery for a small lesion on his lung, but is feeling fine, his representative said on Wednesday.

Wood, 69, will need no additional treatment and the upcoming Rolling Stones tour of Europe will not be affected, the representative said in a statement in London.

"I'm so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me," Wood said.

The statement said the lesion was found during a routine medical exam and that it had been treated by keyhole surgery. It was not clear whether the lesion was benign or malignant.

The Rolling Stones are due to start their "No Filter" European tour in Hamburg, Germany, on Sept. 9.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐