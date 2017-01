Snooker - Dafabet Masters - Alexandra Palace - 12/1/16Former snooker player Jimmy White and musician Ronnie Wood with wife Sally Humphreys in the crowdMandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter CziborraLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is a father once again at age 68, his publicist announced on Tuesday.

Wood and wife Sally, 38, released a statement to the BBC about the birth of twin girls, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

"The girls arrived on 30 May at 22:30 and all are doing brilliantly. The babies are perfect," the statement said.

Wood is already the father of four other children to two previous wives.

