Actor Ryan Reynolds makes Hollywood star ceremony a family affair

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
LOS ANGELES "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds made the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday a family affair.
The Canadian-born actor turned out with his mother Tammy, his brothers, nephews and nieces as well as his wife, actress Blake Lively, and their two children.
"It's a special moment that comes along only once in a lifetime, if you're lucky. I would have been sad to have missed it without them," Reynolds said after the ceremony in Los Angeles.
2016 has been a good year for the 40-year-old Reynolds. His superhero film, 'Deadpool', which had a reported budget of $58 million, became an unexpected hit, making more than $780 million worldwide.
He was named Best Actor in a Comedy for his role in the film, and Entertainer of the Year at the recent Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
Asked about a potential sequel to Deadpool, Reynolds said he could not say much.
"There's nothing to tell you because I'm not allowed to say anything. I'll be blow-darted. The head of the studio is over there so she'll take me out," he quipped.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.