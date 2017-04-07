Johansson says she 'baffled' by Ivanka Trump's advocacy comments

Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) embraces Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, during the Women In The World Summit at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, NY, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actress Scarlett Johansson said on Thursday she was "baffled" by Ivanka Trump's recent comments that she would prefer to be an advocate for issues behind the scenes of President Donald Trump's administration rather than in the public arena.

Speaking on stage at the Women in the World Summit in New York, Johansson said she was disappointed that Ivanka Trump, in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" this week, said the impact she would have with her father's decisions, "most people will not actually know about."

"This idea that behind a great man is a great woman - what about being in front of that person or next to them or standing on your own? ... it's so old-fashioned, it's so uninspired and actually I think really cowardly. And I was just so disappointed by that interview that she gave," she added.

A representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Avengers" star Johansson, 32, recently parodied Ivanka Trump in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch last month that called the first daughter "complicit" within her father's presidential administration.

The sketch came amid questions about Ivanka Trump's possible conflicts of interest after it was announced that she would become an informal adviser to her father with an office in the West Wing.

Trump has since said she would be taking an unpaid, advisory role to the president to allay ethics concerns, and would be joining her husband Jared Kushner, a powerful adviser to the president.

During Thursday's discussion, Johansson was asked if she would consider a career in politics.

"I've always been interested in local politics, I think that's where you make the most effective changes in your community," the actress said.

"I would never rule anything out, but I have a very full life right now," she added.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay)