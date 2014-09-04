Actress Scarlett Johansson gives birth to daughter

Ballet great Baryshnikov granted Latvian citizenship
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
LOS ANGELES Actress Scarlett Johansson has given birth to a girl, her first child with her journalist fiance, the actress' representative confirmed on Thursday.
Johansson, 29, and French journalist Romain Dauriac welcomed daughter Rose, the first child for both of them. The couple have been engaged since September 2013.
The "Captain America" actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds. They divorced in 2011.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Shumaker)
RIGA Latvia has granted citizenship to ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov, who left more than 50 years ago when the Baltic country was still under the Soviet rule.
LOS ANGELES Real estate scion Robert Durst, whose ties to three slayings were portrayed in HBO series "The Jinx," had his close friend Susan Berman make a phone call pretending to be his missing wife, a former acquaintance of Berman testified on Wednesday.
BOSTON A lawyer for former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez on Tuesday denied media reports that the athlete wrote a letter to a prison lover before hanging himself in his prison cell last week.