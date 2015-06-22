Rapper Sean Combs arrested for assault with deadly weapon at UCLA

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Rapper Sean "P. Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon at the University of California Los Angeles on Monday, college law enforcement authorities said.

Combs, 45, was held at the jail on the west Los Angeles college campus after an incident involving a kettleball, a weight with a handle, which was deemed a deadly weapon, UCLA's campus police UCPD said in a statement. No one was injured, and the incident is being investigated by college police.

Authorities said the rapper will be moved to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later on Monday.

Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celebrity website TMZ.com, citing unnamed sources, said Combs was involved in an argument with a football team coach at the campus' athletic facility. The rapper's son, Justin Combs, is on the college football team on a scholarship.

"This is an unfortunate incident for all parties involved. While UCPD continues to review this matter, we will let the legal process run its course and refrain from further comment at this time," Jim Mora, UCLA's football coach, said in a statement.

Combs, also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, is a hip hop artist, actor, entrepreneur and founder of Bad Boy Records. As of 2014, Forbes magazine listed his earnings at $60 million.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bernard Orr)