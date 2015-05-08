'Modern Family' actress Vergara gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES Colombian-born actress Sofia Vergara, one of the stars of comedy hit series "Modern Family", has received a star on the Walk of Fame, the 2,551st on the renowned Hollywood Boulevard.

Vergara, the highest-paid actress on U.S. television for the last three years according to Forbes, posed by her new plaque with fiance Joe Manganiello and "Modern Family" cast members.

The actress had earlier appeared on "Good Morning America", where she spoke of her ongoing frozen embryo battle with ex-fiance Nick Loeb.

Businessman Loeb filed a lawsuit last year seeking to take two frozen embryos the couple created before they split.

In a New York Times Op-Ed last month, he wrote that after the pair separated last year, he sought to take the embryos to have them carried to term, pay all the expenses and raise the children, but Vergara refused.

"I really want to make this the last time I talk about it because I don't think it's fair," Vergara said in the television interview aired on Thursday.

"I don't want to allow this person to take more advantage of my career and try to promote himself ... This shouldn't be out there for people to give their opinion when there's nothing to talk about. There's papers signed."

Loeb appeared on NBC's "Today" program on the same day, defending his lawsuit.

"This has to do with ... moral, legal, ethical concepts that are out there about lives that we've already created," he said.

"Lives have already been created ... I wouldn't just toss them aside, no different than a child that had been born."

(Reporting By Reuters Television; additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)