Ukraine students use computer keyboard keys for Steve Jobs portrait

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
KIEV Three Ukrainian IT students have paid tribute to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs by making his portrait with computer keyboard keys.
The students from a private IT academy in the southeastern city of Mariupol spent three months dismantling around 100 keyboards to make a replica of Jobs' face.
"When I began, I spent around three hours to glue two lines of keys," student Ivan Kuchugura told television channel TRK Ukraine. "I burnt my fingers as it was hot glue...I had to take breaks...because I had pain in my back so it was very difficult."
The artwork, which includes the words "Apple", "Steve Jobs" and "iPhone" currently hangs on a classroom wall at the academy.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.