Ukraine students use computer keyboard keys for Steve Jobs portrait

KIEV Three Ukrainian IT students have paid tribute to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs by making his portrait with computer keyboard keys.

The students from a private IT academy in the southeastern city of Mariupol spent three months dismantling around 100 keyboards to make a replica of Jobs' face.

"When I began, I spent around three hours to glue two lines of keys," student Ivan Kuchugura told television channel TRK Ukraine. "I burnt my fingers as it was hot glue...I had to take breaks...because I had pain in my back so it was very difficult."

The artwork, which includes the words "Apple", "Steve Jobs" and "iPhone" currently hangs on a classroom wall at the academy.

