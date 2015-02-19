Suge Knight taken to hospital before Los Angeles hearing: court official

Rap mogul Marion ''Suge'' Knight, the head of Death Row Records, is shown at the premiere of ''Half Past Dead'' in Los Angeles in this November 7, 2002 file photograph. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen/Files

LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was taken by ambulance to a California hospital on Thursday before his scheduled court appearance in Los Angeles in a camera theft case, a court official said.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Mark Zuckman said in court that Knight "suffered some medical condition and was taken via ambulance to an undisclosed hospital." Knight was picked up from the courthouse, Zuckman said, but he did not make an appearance in court.

