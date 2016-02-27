Suge Knight to face August 1 trial on hit-and-run murder charge: report

Rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in court in Los Angeles, California March 9, 2015 file photo. Knight will stand trial on August 1, 2016 for murder charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles, a judge ordered on February 26, 2016. according to a local media report. Knight told the judge he would be ready for the start of the trial, California wire agency City News Service (CNS) reported. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool/Files

Defendant Marion 'Suge' Knight attends a hearing with attorney Thomas Mesereau in his murder case in Los Angeles, California in this July 7, 2015, file photo. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/Files

LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight will stand trial on Aug. 1 for murder charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles, a judge ordered on Friday, according to a local media report.

Knight told the judge he would be ready for the start of the trial, California wire agency City News Service (CNS) reported.

Knight's attorney, Thaddeus J. Culpepper, told reporters outside the court that Knight intended to "assemble a trial team a la O.J. Simpson," referring to the former football star who was acquitted of murder following a high-profile trial, CNS reported.

Knight, co-founder of influential hip-hop label Death Row Records, is charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of felony hit-and-run in the incident. He could face 25 years to life in prison under California's so-called three-strikes law if convicted.

He told authorities he had been "viciously attacked" and was fleeing for his life when he struck two people with his pickup truck at a Compton burger stand. Terry Carter, 55, was killed and Cle "Bone" Sloan, 51, survived his injuries.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras from Tam's Burgers.

Knight is awaiting trial separately in a case in which he and a comedian were accused of stealing a camera from a female paparazzo in September 2014.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Tom Hogue)