版本:
中国
People NewsCN | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 00:39 BJT

Summer romance ends for Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: reports

After spawning the hybrid name "Hiddleswift," pop singer Taylor Swift and British actor Tom Hiddleston have called it quits, according to numerous media reports.

    The three-month relationship was sparked shortly after Swift and Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris split.

Representatives for Swift and Hiddleston, whose films include "I Saw the Light" and "The Avengers," did not return requests for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters TV)

更多 People NewsCN

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐