Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set
LOS ANGELES Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.
After spawning the hybrid name "Hiddleswift," pop singer Taylor Swift and British actor Tom Hiddleston have called it quits, according to numerous media reports.
The three-month relationship was sparked shortly after Swift and Scottish singer and DJ Calvin Harris split.
Representatives for Swift and Hiddleston, whose films include "I Saw the Light" and "The Avengers," did not return requests for comment.
(Reporting by Reuters TV)
PARIS The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation.
LONDON A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.