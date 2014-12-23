Director Tim Burton and actress Helena Bonham Carter split: People

Film director Tim Burton and his wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive for the European premiere of his film 'Frankenweenie 3D' at the Odeon Leicester Square in central London October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British actress Helena Bonham Carter (L) rests her head on the shoulder of her partner director Tim Burton, nominee for Director of Best Animated Feature film 'Frankenweenie,' at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK Movie director Tim Burton and British actress Helena Bonham Carter have separated after 13 years together, People magazine said on Tuesday.

The couple, who never married, parted earlier this year but have remained friends and co-parents to their children, Billy, 11 and Nell, 7, Carter's representative told People.

"We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time," the representative said.

Burton, 56, met Carter, 48, when he directed her in the 2001 film "Planet of the Apes." Since then the pair have worked on several movies together, including "Sweeney Todd" and "Alice in Wonderland."

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)