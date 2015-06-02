Healing Tracy Morgan vows comeback, worries won't be funny

NEW YORK An emotional Tracy Morgan, fighting back tears in his first interviews since he was injured in a crash with a Wal-Mart truck that killed his friend a year ago, vowed to return to comedy on Monday but said he wonders whether he can be funny again.

The comedian, who starred in the television show "30 Rock" and the late night comedy sketch "Saturday Night Live," held a cane and was accompanied by his lawyer as he was interviewed on NBC's "Today" program.

"I love comedy and I can't wait to get back to it. But right now my goal is just to heal and get better because I'm not 100 percent yet," Morgan said. "And when I'm there, you'll know it. I'll get back to making you laugh, I promise you."

In an additional interview aired later on "NBC Nightly News," he said he has good days and bad days and is fearful about the future.

"I wonder how I'm gonna be funny again," Morgan said. "Remembering my identity, what do I do?

"Sometimes I don't feel well, sometimes emotionally I don't feel well."

Shortly after the morning interview, in his first Twitter post since the accident, Morgan said to his more than 3 million followers: "It's been a year. Just wanted to say thank you for all your love and support. Will see you soon."

Morgan, 46, and others who were injured in the June 7 crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, which killed comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, reached an out-of-court settlement with Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer last week.

The company said it was deeply sorry about the accident but settlement terms were not disclosed.

Morgan suffered a serious head injury and broken bones and was left in a coma. He spent months recuperating and still suffers headaches and nosebleeds but said the loss of his friend was the hardest burden to bear.

"Bones heal but the loss of my friend will never heal because we knew each other a long time," Morgan said, his eyes filling with tears. "But I am happy that Wal-Mart stepped up to the plate in a tremendous way and they took full responsibility."

McNair's children, Danita and Jamel, settled their lawsuit against Wal-Mart in January for $10 million.

Benedict Morelli, Morgan's lawyer, said Wal-Mart Chief Executive Doug McMillon planned to meet with the comedian this week to deliver a personal apology.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Patricia Reaney; Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Bill Trott)