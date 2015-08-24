Comedian Tracy Morgan weds 14 months after surviving car wreck

Tracy Morgan participates in the panel for the comedy special ''Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue'' during the HBO summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tracy Morgan, a star of comedy series "30 Rock" and cast member of "Saturday Night Live", married his long-time fiancee on Sunday, 14 months after suffering life-threatening injuries in a deadly car wreck, People magazine reported on its web site.

Morgan, 46, sustained a brain injury and broken bones when a Walmart tractor-trailer hit his limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike as he returned from a gig in Atlantic City in June last year.

The comedian's wedding to Megan Wollover on Sunday night was attended by close friends and family, the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Maven.

"After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to finally be married to the love of my life," Wollover told People.

"We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it," Wollover was quoted as saying.

The magazine reported that Morgan's representatives also confirmed the marriage.

Morgan has not performed since the crash, in which a close friend died, but will host an episode of sketch show "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 17, NBC said earlier this month. He was once a regular cast member of the long-running show.

In a television interview two months ago, Morgan wad seen wiping away tears and holding a black cane, saying he needed to heal.

His friend, comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair was killed and nine other people were injured in the wreck.

The National Transportation Safety Board held a speeding Wal-Mart truck driver who had been awake for 28 hours responsible for the accident.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)