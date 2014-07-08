U.N. Women names actress Emma Watson goodwill ambassador

Emma Watson poses at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in this file photo from March 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni/Files

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations' gender equality body UN Women on Tuesday appointed British actress Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione in the "Harry Potter" film series, as a goodwill ambassador to advocate for the empowerment of young women.

"Being asked to serve as UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador is truly humbling," Watson, 24, said in a statement.

"Women's rights are something so inextricably linked with who I am, so deeply personal and rooted in my life, that I can't imagine an opportunity more exciting," she said.

Watson's films have grossed more than $5.4 billion worldwide over the past decade, according to the Internet Movie Database. She graduated from Brown University in May with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

Other UN Women goodwill ambassadors include Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol.

(Reporting by Mirjam Donath, editing by G Crosse)