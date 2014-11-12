British actor Warren Clarke dies after short illness at 67

Actor Warren Clarke, who starred in the British television series "Dalziel and Pascoe" and had a role in the film "A Clockwork Orange," died on Wednesday at the age of 67, his agency said.

Independent Talent Group in London said Clarke died peacefully in his sleep after a short illness.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones. At this time we ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief," the agency said in a statement.

Clarke, who was born in Oldham, England, began his long career in television in the 1960s and starred in the soap opera "Coronation Street."

Before turning to acting he worked as a copy boy for the Manchester Evening News.

Clarke played opposite actor Malcolm McDowell in Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange" in 1971 and most recently was best known for his television role as Detective Superintendent Andy Dalziel in "Dalziel and Pascoe," which ran from 1996 to 2007.

Clarke was filming a new BBC adaptation of TV series "Poldark" before he died.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Tom Brown)